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Full transcript: Fmr. Vice President Mike Pence on Meet the Press
9 days ago
Vice President Mike Pence, welcome back to Meet the Press. It’s good to be back, Kristen, and welcome to Indiana. Thank you. It is an honor to be here and to sit and have this conversation with you. I want to ask you about the Trump administration. We’re now past the first 100 days of President Trump in office. Mr. Vice President, what do you see as the single biggest difference between the Trump-Pence administration and the Trump-Vance administration?