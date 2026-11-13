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American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills Student Blanket Design Contest Opens November 15
By Native News Online Staff,10 days ago
The American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills are inviting American Indian and Alaska Native students attending tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) to showcase their artistic talents through the seventh annual Tribal College Blanket Design Contest. Submissions open November 15, 2026, with a deadline of January 15, 2027. The...
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