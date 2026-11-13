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HPE debuts hybrid storage configs: Rising SSD costs hit supercomputing
By Dan Robinson,8 days ago
HPE is pitching high performance compute customers with hybrid configurations of its Cray Supercomputing Storage Systems built for faster throughput, along with a Rack Management Controller that monitors cooling systems. The hardware giant already supplies its Cray Supercomputing Storage Systems E2000 in all-flash, all-disk, tiered and hybrid configurations, but -...