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Folsom Powerhouse warms up wet weekend with reggae, rock and blues
By Folsom Times Entertainment,7 days ago
Native Elements, Inverness 95, Nipper Brothers, Midnight Players and Jeramy Norris bring three days of live music to Sutter Street. With rain in the forecast and cooler November weather settling over the region, this weekend offers a good opportunity to head indoors and warm up with live music in Historic Folsom. Powerhouse Pub has a full slate of entertainment planned Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 15, with five performances spanning reggae, Grateful Dead favorites, rhythm and blues, funk and electric blues.
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