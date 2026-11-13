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Femme Flanelle brings ’90s female rock favorites to The Boardwalk for free Friday
By Folsom Times Entertainment,7 days ago
Free Friday tribute celebrates the women of alternative rock, while Music Video Bingo and brunch round out the Orangevale venue’s weekend entertainment Sunday. The female voices and guitar-driven sounds that helped define 1990s alternative rock return to the spotlight this weekend as The Boardwalk in Orangevale welcomes Femme Flanelle for a free Friday night performance, followed by a Sunday afternoon of Music Video Bingo and Bottomless Mimosa Brunch.