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New Mathematical Sciences Staff Support Student Success
By Kirsten Heuring Email Kirsten Heuring,7 days ago
Behind every successful Carnegie Mellon University student is a community of faculty and staff dedicated to their growth. In the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Ashley Kosko and Krystalyn Kovacs play key roles in that effort, helping students navigate their academic opportunities and connect them with resources they need to succeed.