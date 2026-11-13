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Fisheries regulator cuts menhaden catch limit, adopting uneasy compromise proposed by Maine
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
Debate has raged up and down the East Coast this year over a small fish that plays a mighty role in the marine ecosystem: Atlantic menhaden, also known as bunker or pogies. This week, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted to reduce the total menhaden catch limit along the Atlantic coastline, beginning with a 9 percent cut in 2027 and rising to a 17 percent cut in 2028, compared with the current limit. The measure was proposed by Maine’s delegation to the commission as a compromise between the status quo supported by commercial fishermen and steeper cuts sought by conservationists. At its next meeting in January, the commission will discuss how to allocate the new quota state by state.