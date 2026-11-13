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Apple ranks second in list of America’s top 10 dream tech employers, ranked by search data
By Editorial,4 days ago
A new study from digital marketing agency Azuro Digital analyzed monthly job-search volume across America’s leading technology and telecommunications companies to see which brands are most desirable to prospective employees. Google ranks first, with a total of 487,000 searches per month. Americans are searching “Google jobs” 339,000 monthly, and...