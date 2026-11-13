undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What DC’s ban on foie gras means for restaurants and retailers
By Esther Ciammachilli,8 days ago
This week, DC voters overwhelmingly supported Initiative 86, a ban on the sale and production of foie gras. However, it could face some hurdles before it’s fully enforced. DC joins California and a handful of cities including Denver, New York and Pittsburgh to ban the French delicacy, which is made by force-feeding ducks or geese through a tube.