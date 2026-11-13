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‘Being Heumann’ drama debuts today on Apple TV
By Editorial,4 days ago
The critically acclaimed feature “Being Heumann” drama from writer, director and producer Siân Heder debuts today on Apple TV. It follows disability rights activist Judy Heumann, who leads more than a hundred young people in a radical act of defiance as they take over the San Francisco Federal building in a fight for equal rights. The trailer debuts just ahead of the Gala presentation of “Being Heumann” at the BFI London Film Festival, and following the film’s opening night premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.