undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apple TV unveils first look at the upcoming comedy, ‘She’s Fine’
By Dennis Sellers,4 days ago
Apple TV is offering a first look at “She’s Fine,” a new comedy series starring and executive produced by four-time Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks. It’s created and showrun by Emmy Award nominee Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. The 10-episode season premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, January 27, 2027 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday until March 24, 2027.