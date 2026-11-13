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Feeding Our Community returns to Carbondale’s Town Square Pavilion
By WSIU Public Broadcasting,9 days ago
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will once again host its annual Feeding Our Community event, offering a free meal to anyone who would like to attend. The event is organized by SIU's Office of Sustainability and Office of Student Engagement as part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Organizers say the goal is to bring students and community members together while raising awareness about hunger and homelessness in the region.
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