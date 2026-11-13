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Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort Announces Return of Winter ‘Stay & Play’ Package
By Tim Cotroneo,7 days ago
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. – Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort, the Lowcountry’s premier island destination for families and friends, announces the return of its signature Stay & Play Winter Golf Package. The seasonal offering invites golfers to trade the cold for the coast, enjoying mild temperatures, quiet fairways and prime Lowcountry golf without the summer humidity or peak-season crowds.