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John Byrne’s ‘Superman: The Man of Steel’ Gets New DC Finest Edition
By Nick Banks,7 days ago
John Byrne’s Superman: The Man of Steel comes to the DC Finest line for the 40th anniversary of Byrne’s 1986 reinvention of Superman. DC Finest: Superman: The Man of Steel collects The Man of Steel #1-6, Superman #1-6, The Adventures of Superman #424-429, Action Comics #584-588, Legends #6, and Superman-related pages/scenes from Legends #1-5 and Hawkman #10.