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Inside The Nook Tattoo Studio’s New California Location, Every Station Tells A Story
By Sophia Blackwell,10 days ago
CALIFORNIA, Md. — People lined the sidewalk outside The Nook Tattoo Studio on Friday, Nov. 13, as members of the team gathered beneath a grand opening banner to cut the ribbon at their new location. Inside, the artists’ stations offered four different views of the same studio, from a wall of framed photographs at Kar’s station to Sailor Moon artwork at Faith’s and a pink gallery wall at Candace’s.