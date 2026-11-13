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Stars Lose in Blow Out to Jets
By Taylor Newby,10 days ago
The Dallas Stars suffered a disappointing 8–3 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. What began as a promising performance for Dallas quickly turned into a difficult evening as Winnipeg scored five goals in the second period and dominated the remainder of the game. The victory extended the Jets' winning streak to five games, while Dallas saw its four-game point streak come to an end.