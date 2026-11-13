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‘Hunting Wives’ star Malin Akerman ditches LA lifestyle for ‘dream’ of raising son like it’s the 1950s
10 days ago
Malin Akerman has embraced a simpler life in Connecticut, where raising her son like it’s the 1950s has become a dream come true. Akerman opened up about how her family’s move to Connecticut from Los Angeles gave her 13-year-old son a childhood that feels like a step back in time – and why she wouldn’t have it any other way.
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