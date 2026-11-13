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Tom Hiddleston's Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Series Gets Better With Every Episode
9 days ago
Tom Hiddleston is possibly one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, and has been so for over a decade. 2026 saw him as Ed Hillary in Apple TV's Tenzing, and now he's returning to the stage to star in the Broadway adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing alongside fellow Marvel alum Hayley Atwell. His credits span genres, highlighting his versatility across film and television. However, there is one particular role that has defined Hiddleston's time in Hollywood, and one that fans still love today.