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Second child dies from measles in Wisconsin as cases reach 649 statewide
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News,9 days ago
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second child has died from measles in the state this year. The pediatric measles-associated death occurred in Grant County. To protect privacy of the family and the child, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death. The first pediatric measles-related...