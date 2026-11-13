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Fans of the Mother Road celebrate its 100th birthday
By KUNM,10 days ago
On November 11, about 50 people crowded into the back room at the Route 66 Diner in Albuquerque for a dinner organized by the New Mexico Route 66 Association. The “Mother Road,” as John Steinbeck called Route 66 in his famous 1939 novel, The Grapes of Wrath, serves as the Main Street of dozens of towns and cities, including Albuquerque’s Central Avenue along which the diner is located.
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