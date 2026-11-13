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Acorn Acres Flower, Plant & Gift Shop LLC moves to new location at The Mercantile
By Rebecca Hazen, Managing Editor,7 days ago
Acorn Acres Flower, Plant & Gift Shop LLC has moved to The Mercantile at 105 S. Franklin St., in Titusville. Fiely is currently accepting holiday orders such as table arrangements and wreaths. Call, stop in the shop, or order online at acornacresfloral.com. Shoppers can also get pre-made bouquets from the cooler.