undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PET PASSING: Buddy Doran, 2019-2026
By Submitted Content,10 days ago
Our beautiful bassador boy. Nearly 17 years old, although we were never entirely sure of his age or his story before he became ours. Buddy made his way from a black dog rescue in Georgia to a shelter in Salem. His brother had been adopted just the day before we found him. Originally, we rescued Buddy for my mother, Judy, on my father’s birthday. But two days later, on Christmas Eve, Buddy arrived at our house wearing a big red bow, a surprise for our three kids. And just like that, he was a Doran.