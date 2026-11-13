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Hamilton County Schools earns level 5 state growth rating in all five subject areas
By Nathan P. Gayle,10 days ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools are celebrating a major academic milestone after earning the highest possible state growth rating in all five tested subject areas. HCS earned the highest possible district rating on Tennessee’s latest academic growth measurements, receiving a Level 5 TVAAS rating for the 2025-2026...