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Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 teams complete annual certifications
By Sasha Moore,10 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four K9 officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department have successfully completed their annual certifications through the Missouri Police Canine Association. The certifications took place in Harrisonville, Missouri, and evaluated the dogs’ skills in various law enforcement disciplines. K9s Nerro, Gaston and Drax...
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