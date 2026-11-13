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'ArcheAge Chronicles' to Reduce Crafting Material Burden
By Minwoo "Roootz" Kang,9 days ago
XLGAMES will adjust class and crafting balance for 'ArcheAge Chronicles' on November 17. In a developer letter posted on Steam on November 13, Jae-hwang Lee, Lead Designer for ArcheAge Chronicles, announced that key improvements reflecting feedback gathered from the community, Discord, and live streams will be included in the update on Tuesday, November 17.