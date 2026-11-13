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Surviving a Fairy Tale Forest: 'Lost in a FairyTale' Launches in Early Access
By Soojin "Eonn" Kim,7 days ago
'Lost in a FairyTale,' a 2D survival crafting game under development by Pepper Games, will launch in Steam Early Access on the 14th. 'Lost in a FairyTale' depicts the survival of a child dropped alone in a fairy tale forest. Awakening in an unfamiliar forest, players set out to survive using a storybook left by a predecessor who arrived before them as a guide. They must gather materials, craft tools, and maintain a campfire at night to survive in the dark. The Early Access version allows players to play from the first night up to the Chapter 2 boss, the Big Wolf.