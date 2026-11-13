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Faced with tight budget, City Council votes to implement discretionary spending freeze
By Elizabeth Abrams, Staff Writer,7 days ago
Titusville City Council unanimously approved a discretionary spending freeze on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, as municipal officials look for ways to curb expenses amid a projected $500,000 budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year. Resolution No. 22 of 2026 establishes a freeze on all non-essential expenditures, requiring any major or...