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4th Industrial Revolution Convergence Law Association to Host 'Game Technology & Law' Academic Seminar During G-STAR
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,7 days ago
The 4th Industrial Revolution Convergence Law Association announced on November 13 that it will host an academic seminar on gaming technology and legal frameworks on November 20 at Room 105 of the BEXCO Convention Hall in Busan during G-STAR 2026. The theme of the seminar is "Cross-Border Game Technology and Law: The Future of Industrial Development, Regulation, and Intellectual Property." Jointly organized with the Korea Data Artificial Intelligence Law and Policy Society and the Hongik University GCT Center, the event will run from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.