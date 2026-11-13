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Titusville Area Hospital celebrates new Health and Dental Clinic with open house, ribbon cutting
By Rebecca Hazen, Managing Editor,7 days ago
Titusville Area Hospital and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine celebrated their new Health and Dental Clinic, located at 228 E. Central Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The open house included remarks from hospital and university leaders, a ribbon cutting and refreshments. The clinic offers dental care and...