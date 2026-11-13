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'Guild Saga' Combines Weather with Nearly 200 Skills
By Minwoo "Roootz" Kang,9 days ago
'Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds' will be released for PlayStation 5 in May 2027. Yasser Salim, Lead Developer at Ocelot Technologies, announced on the PlayStation Blog on November 13 that the story-driven tactical RPG 'Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds' will be released on PS5 in May 2027. The exact release date will be revealed closer to launch, and a new trailer was also unveiled alongside the announcement.