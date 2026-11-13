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A perfect start pushes Oklahoma Wesleyan to No. 1 ranking in the country
By Scott Pfeil,10 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - “The only person that can beat us is us. We challenge everybody to outwork us.”. Success is the standard for the Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s basketball program. The Eagles have won five straight KCAC titles, and advanced to the national tournament 19 straight times. Three weeks into the 2026-27 season, the Eagles have already reached historic success.
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