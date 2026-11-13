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Former Slaton police officer charged with animal cruelty accused of shooting, killing dog
By Chelsea Collinsworth,10 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Slaton Police officer accused of shooting and killing a dog while on duty in July. 24-year-old Jose Gonzalez is charged with animal cruelty. An investigator with the Slaton Police Department was assigned to review the case. According...
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