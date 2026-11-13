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7 Trifle Desserts Made with Layer Upon Layer of Goodness
By Kara Zauberman,10 days ago
When choosing a potluck and party dessert, there's no shortage of cakes. You could bake a classic sheet cake, stack up a few layers, or even whip up individual mug cakes. But if you're looking for something that really puts on a show, it's time to give trifle a turn in the spotlight! These dreamy chilled desserts layer fluffy cake, creamy custard or pudding, fruit, and all sorts of sweet extras into one gorgeous glass dish. The best part? Every spoonful brings a little taste of everything!