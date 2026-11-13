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13 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Side Dishes to Prep Before the Big Day
By AnnMarie Mattila,9 days ago
It’s okay to admit that Thanksgiving can be stressful. Figuring out a timeline to get the menu all done and on the table at the same time can feel darn near impossible. But The Pioneer Woman is here to help! "Planning and prepping a little bit every day is absolutely the secret to my success on Thanksgiving; the whole point is to reduce the amount of cooking you have to do on the big day," says Ree.