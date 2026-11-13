undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
President Gerry Bradley questioned by SGA members and protesters before Senate meeting
9 days ago
Editor’s Note: When responding to a question regarding communication with minority students, President Gerry Bradley stated that this year’s Black population comprises 17% of the student body compared to last year’s 12%. On the official University of Louisville website, statistics for Fall 2025 state Black students made up for 15.6%, not 12%. The Louisville Cardinal reached out for comment to clarify the validity of both statistics.