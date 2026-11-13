undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gyeok Plans Korean Soup Menu for Former Altura Site on Capitol Hill
By Brian Cook,10 days ago
Gyeok is planned for 617 Broadway E, the former Altura space, with an early-December opening target, according to CHS Capitol Hill Seattle News, which reported on restaurateur Hoyeon Park’s plans. Park also operates Busan Jeong, which opened across the street earlier this year, CHS reported. The date is a plan, not confirmation that Gyeok has opened.