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Black bear sightings, livestock attack reported in Virginia City Highlands
By 2 News Nevada digital team,10 days ago
The Storey County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the Virginia City Highlands after reports of black bear sightings and an attack on livestock. Deputies are reminding residents to take precautions to avoid attracting bears and keep their families and animals safe. That includes securing trash, removing other potential food...
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