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City Services News & Announcements
8 days ago
The San Luis Obispo City Council held a public meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Below is a recap of that meeting. Review the full recorded video and agenda packet here. The meeting began with several presentations, including an update from City Manager Whitney McDonald on City programs, projects, and services. She also provided a brief update on the recent natural gas leaks in downtown San Luis Obispo. She shared that the natural gas system remains safe and that public safety continues to be our top priority. Four gas leak incidents occurred between October 8 and November 5. Causes ranged from a cracked coupling connected to a gas main to a leaking cap, and even accidental damage to a residential line during digging. SoCalGas discovered one leak during a system inspection. For more information about the incidents and ongoing inspection efforts, visit www.socalgas.com/slo. Businesses impacted by evacuations or shelter-in-place instructions can submit a claim to SoCalGas at www.socalgas.com/about-us/claims.