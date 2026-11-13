undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alexandria holiday market offers lifeline to vendors displaced by canceled N. Va. Christmas Market
By Emily Leayman,10 days ago
After the Northern Virginia Christmas Market was canceled the first weekend of November, an Alexandria holiday market wants to welcome vendors needing an outlet to showcase their products. The volunteer-run Markets for Good will host The Gratitude Exchange, a free holiday market at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue)...
4