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Brothers Behind Tenoch Mexican to Open Spanish-Mediterranean Restaurant in Medford
By Cat Broughton,9 days ago
A new restaurant from a pair of familiar faces is taking shape in Medford. Brothers Alvaro and Andrés Sandoval, the restaurateurs behind Tenoch Mexican, El Tacuba Cocina & Tequila Bar, and Localito Café, are preparing to open a new concept called Ultramarinos Tardeo in the former Zam Zam Restaurant space at 42 Riverside Avenue in Medford Square. The project was first reported in a post shared to the Friends of Boston’s Hidden Restaurants Facebook group.
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