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2026 8U Flag Football Cotton Bowl Champs
By Hannah Bray-Jacobs For the Exchange,10 days ago
Tuesday night was one to remember as the Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 24-6 to claim the title of 2026 Parks and Recreation 8U Flag Football Cotton Bowl champions!. The Tigers took the field ready to compete, showing determination, teamwork and heart from beginning to end. Their hard work throughout the season paid off as they celebrated a well-earned championship victory.