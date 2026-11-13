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The Coast Guard measures success in minutes on mission
By Terry Gerton,9 days ago
Title: Chief of the Coast Guard Technical Readiness Transformation Office. Summary: The Coast Guard works everywhere from command centers to cutters at sea. Keeping people connected and information moving across all of those environments takes technology that works when and where it's needed. We'll dig into how the Coast Guard is using technology to reduce friction and drive efficiency.