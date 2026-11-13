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Bridge Street to reopen in both directions before Thanksgiving, but major delays come first
By Connor DeWine, Staff Writer,9 days ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bridge Street is on track to reopen in both directions by Monday evening and return to three lanes each way by Thursday, a week before Thanksgiving, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect major delays while crews restripe Chillicothe’s busiest commercial corridor over the next several days.
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