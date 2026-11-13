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First Snow of the Season Arrives in the High Country: Conditions, Closings and Photos
By Kenneth Reece,7 days ago
Updated 8:45 a.m., Friday, November 13. This story will be updated throughout the day as conditions change. Snow showers and gusty winds are moving through the High Country today, bringing the first real taste of winter to the mountains. Flakes began falling on Beech Mountain Thursday afternoon, and by Friday morning snow was covering the Lees-McRae College campus in Banner Elk.
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