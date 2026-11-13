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Etowah Volunteer Fire Association Thanks Will Reed and 911 Staff
By Vince Ramsey,10 days ago
ETOWAH COUNTY– The Etowah County Association of Volunteer Fire Depts is recognizing 911 Director Will Reed and dispatch staff for their dedication and community support. The association praised their hard work and willingness to help. It also thanked them for supporting fire departments, medical services, law enforcement, and others who depend on their assistance.