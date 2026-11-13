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Some iPhone Duo Orders Move Up to December as New Buyers Still Face January Estimates
7 days ago
Some U.S. customers waiting for an iPhone Duo are seeing delivery estimates move from January 25, 2027, into December. Reports from buyers with existing Apple orders show revised windows of December 14–21, with some orders moving to December 12–14. For people placing a new order, the wait can still stretch into January. On November 13, a tracker monitoring Apple’s U.S. store showed a January 25 estimate for the ZIP code it checked.