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We may be on the way to more clarity on when vendors can protest other transaction agreements
By Terry Gerton,9 days ago
Summary: A decade ago, Congress gave the Defense Department new authorities to use other transaction agreements – procurement vehicles that let the government move more quickly, but also set aside most of the usual rules involved in traditional contracts. Since then, one of the biggest questions has been when, and under what circumstances, can a losing bidder challenge an OTA? Last week, the Court of Federal Claims issued a decision that may get us a little closer to the answer to some of those questions.