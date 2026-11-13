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Preparing for constant technology change starts with knowing your customer’s needs
By Jason Miller,9 days ago
If there is one thing that is true about modernizing technology, it’s that change is constant. Today, it’s all about integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into mission areas to drive better outcomes. Yesterday, it was all about moving to the cloud. And 20 years ago, it was moving away from mainframes to the client-server approach. Tomorrow, who knows?