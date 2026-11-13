undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Agencies face a push to send out required federal employee survey
By Michele Sandiford,9 days ago
Agencies are facing a push to send out a required employee survey on a tight timeline. As that happens, the Office of Personnel Management is detailing the new core questions that agencies are required to ask. It also maps those new questions against the previous 16 required items. Any surveys that agencies field on or after Nov. 30 must use OPM’s new questions. Agencies have until Dec. 31 to distribute their 2026 employee survey. -- Drew Friedman.