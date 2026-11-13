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Tell us where you want to see the WNBA’s three highest-profile free agents—Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell and Kelsey Plum—go this offseason
By Edwin Garcia,8 days ago
Where will WNBA free agents Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell and Kelsey Plum play in 2027?. It’s never too early to start looking at the WNBA free agency picture. This year, a ton of players are available. And while that was also true last season, when we saw limited activity due to the compressed offseason, there’s a good chance some big stars will look to take their talents elsewhere before the 2027 WNBA season tips off.